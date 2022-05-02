World of Warcraft Mobile Version: Launch Date, Time, Live Stream Channel

The extremely popular online multiplayer game World of Warcraft is making its debut on mobile very soon. The game is going to make its mobile debut on 3 May 2022. The World of Warcraft is developed by Blizzard Entertainment and the developer announced the debut of the mobile version on 28 April 2022. It is to be noted that the live stream of the event will be broadcasted through the official website of the developer, which is Blizzard Entertainment.

As the launch event of the World of Warcraft mobile version is near, people are excited to know more about the time and the live streaming details.