Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 26 April?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game which releases redeem codes for its users. These redeem codes are used by players to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.

All players must check the validity of redeem codes before using them. Expired redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here's the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Tuesday, 26 April 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 26 April

  • FF0Y SJBL WZX8

  • FFG8 TR01 TUOG

  • FFDF BRMS M444

  • FFAK 8OLE B96B

  • FFC2 UH6R 9TNX

  • FFPY WV16 W4T9

  • IMAGE 2ZFK 94T7

  • FF0N TOIE 9TS0

  • FFSO A4IE W4JK

  • FF02 5A2D 1LKS

  • FF3L LVOJ 0FEQ

  • FF4B 50XP 3P3W

  • FFRV Z1RA 119U

  • FFIK ON0H ESE4

  • FFG7 5Z7Z AQXE

  • FF7R MSKH 2Q5Y

How to Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 26 April?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

