Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Offers on Smartphones Revealed; Details Here

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Know the offers and discounts on smartphones that will be available during the sale.
Raajwrita Dutta
Tech News
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale details are here.

(Photo: iStock)

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is set to begin soon. The popular e-commerce platform has officially revealed offers on various smartphones that will be available during the sale. All the latest details are available on the official website of Flipkart. Everyone must go through the offers and discounts on different smartphones that will be available during the Big Billion Days sale. They will be able to purchase the best smartphones at cheaper rates during the sale.

According to the details mentioned on the official page of Flipkart, there will be deals on Oppo, Realme, Motorola, and Infinix during the Big Billion Days sale. More details about deals and offers will be available soon on the site so customers should keep a close eye on it. They can get electronic products at lower rates during the sale.

Here are all the latest details on the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that you should know if you are planning to purchase a smartphone.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Discounts on Smartphones

Oppo Reno8 5G

The original price of the Oppo Reno8 5G is Rs 38,999. The smartphone will be available from Rs 26,999 onwards during the Big Billion Days sale.

It is important to note that buyers will get up to 23 percent off on this smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30

The price of the Motorola Edge 30 is Rs 30,999. It will be available at Rs 22,749 in the upcoming sale organized by Flipkart. Buyers will get up to 22 percent off on this device. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset.

Realme 9 Pro

The Realme 9 Pro is expected to be available at Rs 12,999 onwards during the Big Billion Days sale. To know more about the other discount and offers, one must keep checking the Flipkart website.

It is important to note that the upcoming sale will offer up to 80 percent discount on electronic devices.

The e-commerce platform has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank so that customers can avail of an extra 10 percent discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Customers will get to know more details on the upcoming sale through the website. They must keep checking the website to see which of their favourite smartphone brands are on sale.

