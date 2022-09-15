Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Starts From 23 Sep; Amazing Discounts on iPhones
Flipkart Big Billion Days Festival Sale 2022 is almost around the corner. Know iPhone discounts here.
Flipkart is all set to start the most awaited festival sale 'Big Billion Days' of the season on Sunday, 23 September 2022. According to the teasers released by the company, people will witness huge and amazing discounts on different iPhones, including iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 in particular. If you are an iPhone lover and want to grab one, this is the best time to purchase it at budget-friendly prices.
Let us check out the discounted price of iPhones and the other deals that will be offered during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Festival Sale 2022.
Flipkart Big Billion Days Festival Sale 2022: Discounts on iPhones and Other Offers
According to some teasers released on the internet, Flipkart's upcoming festival sale offers huge discounts on iPhones. During the sale, iPhone 13 is likely to be sold at a discounted price of Rs 49,990. With the iPhone 14 series launch in the market, Apple has reduced the price of iPhone 13 to Rs 69,990. But Flipkart's Big Billion Festival Sale will offer even more cheaper prices compared to its company rate. According to reports, people who will purchase iPhone 13 during the sale will get a discount of almost Rs 20,000. However, this seems unlikely, and the exact discounts will be unveiled during the sale on 23 September 2022.
Similarly, there will be huge discounts on other versions of the iPhone as well. iPhone 11 is likely to be sold at a discounted price of Rs 30,000 or less while iPhone 12 mini will be available at a price of less than Rs 40,000.
iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will also be available on huge discounts. It is likely that the devices will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 90,000 and Rs 1,00,000, respectively.
People must know that the prices of iPhones mentioned above are according to media reports. The company has not officially confirmed it yet. It is likely that Flipkart will officially announce the exact discounts on iPhones, bank offers, debit, and credit discounts today, 15 September 2022.
Check this space regularly to get the exact details about the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Festival Sale 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.