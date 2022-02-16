Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Live Stream: Expected Price in India, Specs

Realme is yet to reveal the processor of Realme 9 Pro smartphone. However, it has confirmed that Realme 9 Pro+ will come with MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor.

The company has also stated that the Realme 9 Pro series will come with light shift design that changes colours from light blue to red when exposed to sunlight.

The Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone will house a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 primary camera. According to a leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, the primary camera will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor. He further added the smartphone can house a 16MP selfie camera. Realme 9 Pro camera specifications will be announced soon.