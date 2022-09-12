Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Starting From 23 September; Details Here

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 date is here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is set to formally begin on 23 September. State Bank of India card holders can get an instant 10 percent discount during the festival season sale. Customers will also get a 10 percent cashback on their first purchase, as per the latest details available. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is sponsored by Samsung Galaxy M and iQOO. There will be some great offers on smartphones from these brands.
According to the official details announced by the popular e-commerce platform, Prime Members will get early access to the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. One can expect around 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories from popular brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and iQOO. Customers must check the offers beforehand.
As of now, the popular e-commerce platform, Amazon, has only revealed the official sale date which is from 23 September. More details on the discounts and offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will be available soon.
As per the latest details, brand-new and upcoming smartphones such as Redmi 11 Prime 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, iPhone 14 series, and more are likely to be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.
It is likely that the platform will have some exciting opening day offers as well. To know more, one must visit the e-commerce platform's website.
Amazon has also made many Kickstarter Deals live on its site, ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.
The Kickstarter Deals include OnePlus 9 Pro at a discount of Rs 15,000. There are other electronic devices too available at great discounts.
Keep an eye on the website to know about the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.
