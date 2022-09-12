Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Starting From 23 September; Details Here

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is set to formally begin on 23 September. State Bank of India card holders can get an instant 10 percent discount during the festival season sale. Customers will also get a 10 percent cashback on their first purchase, as per the latest details available. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is sponsored by Samsung Galaxy M and iQOO. There will be some great offers on smartphones from these brands.

According to the official details announced by the popular e-commerce platform, Prime Members will get early access to the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. One can expect around 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories from popular brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and iQOO. Customers must check the offers beforehand.