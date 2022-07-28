Asus Zenfone 9 Launch Event: When, Where, and How to Watch Live Streaming

Asus is ready to launch its next-generation Zenfone smartphone in the Indian market. As the name suggests, the new compact-sized phone will be a successor to the Zenfone 8, aka Zenfone 8Z, which was launched last year.

The buyers can't wait for the Asus Zenfone 9 to be introduced in the market. But before, the launch we are here to inform you about the date and time of the launch along with the design, colour, and specifications of the phone.