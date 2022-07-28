Asus Zenfone 9 Launch Event: When, Where, and How to Watch Live Streaming

Watch the Asus launch event where the new Zenfone 9 will be unveiled.
(Image: Androidaurthority.com)
Asus is ready to launch its next-generation Zenfone smartphone in the Indian market. As the name suggests, the new compact-sized phone will be a successor to the Zenfone 8, aka Zenfone 8Z, which was launched last year.
The buyers can't wait for the Asus Zenfone 9 to be introduced in the market. But before, the launch we are here to inform you about the date and time of the launch along with the design, colour, and specifications of the phone.
The launch event for the Asus Zenfone 9 is set for today, 28 July, and will start at 09:00 pm GMT+8. It will start at 09:00 pm in Taipei, 09:00 am in New York, 03:00 pm in Berlin, and 06:30 pm in India.
The Asus Zenfone 9 will be launched on July 28 at 6:30 pm IST. It will be a live launch event and to watch the live stream, you can head to the YouTube channel of the company.
The Asus Zenfone 9 will be introduced with the following features:
A 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.
The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor
16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.
A dual-camera setup on the back features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor
A 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens
A 12-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.
The smartphone will run the Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box
The smartphone will have its own Zen UI custom interface
The device will be powered by a 4,300mAh battery with a 30W charger
The Asus Zenfone 9 will come in four colours – Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Sunset Red, and Starry Blue.
