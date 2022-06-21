Sony PlayStation 5 Restock in India Today: How To Pre-Order PS5, Check Details
Sony PlayStation 5 was launched globally in November 2021 and made its India debut in February 2022.
The Sony PlayStation 5 is officially getting restocked in India on Tuesday, 21 June 2022. The latest gaming console from Sony was formally opened up for pre-orders at 12 pm IST. People who are interested to purchase the Sony PlayStation 5 are requested to pre-order as soon as possible. The console is up for pre-orders on several popular websites.
The retailers that are allowing customers to pre-order the Sony PlayStation 5 include Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop, Sony Center, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. A customer can go to either of these retailers and book the latest gaming console manufactured by the Japanese tech giant.
Sony has plans of selling both, the standard version and the digital edition of the PlayStation 5. Buyers who pre-order the gaming console on Tuesday, 21 June 2022, will get a lot of benefits.
They will receive Rs 499 off on a bundle of the PlayStation 5 and Gran Tourismo 7. The initial cost of this is Rs 54,990 but after discount, buyers will get it for Rs 54,490.
PlayStation 5 Restock in India: Important Details
It is important to note that the Sony Centre is also offering easy EMI options on the purchase of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The ones who are buying the gaming consoles via Bajaj Finserv and other select credit cards can avail of this offer.
The buyers should take note of the fact that Sony Centre has a FAQ page on its website where it has stated that the company will begin the deliveries of the Sony PlayStation 5 from 30 June 2022.
One can go to the official website of the Sony Centre to get all the latest details regarding the Sony PlayStation 5 being restocked in India.
They can find more information regarding the pre-ordering of the gaming console that started on 21 June 2022 at 12 pm IST.
Buyers can also visit the gaming store near their location to pre-order the gaming console. Sony launched the PlayStation 5 Standard and Digital Edition globally in November 2021. They made their debut in India in February 2022.
