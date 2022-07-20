Amazon Prime Day Sale From 23 July 2022: Check Out the Best Deals on Smartphones

Ahead of the big Prime Day sale, Amazon has announced some big discounts on smartphones.ICICI and SBI bank card holders will get an extra discount of 10%. Prime members will get special discounts on mobile phones of up to Rs 20,000. They will also be rewarded with free screen replacement services for up to 6 months.

Following is a list of smartphones and the discounts that will be provided to the customers during the two-day Amazon Prime Day Sale from 23 to 24 July 2022.

OnePlus 9 5G Series: Customers who want to buy the OnePlus 9 5G Series phone will get a discount of almost Rs 15,000 through their respective banks. The starting price of the phone is Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Customers will get a voucher discount of Rs 4,000. Also, a discount of Rs 7,000 wil be provided to customers who want to exchange their old handset.