Apple's iPhone14 series 2022: Launch Date, New Leaked Features & Specifications

(Photo Courtesy: Apple)
According to many reports, the Apple company is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series very soon. Although, the company has not released any official teaser about the exact launch date, it is likely that the new Apple iPhone 14 series will be launched in the month of September.
This is however a tentative date, the exact launch date will be confirmed by the company anytime soon. The speculations of the iPhone 14 series launch have been doing rounds on the Internet from quite a long time now and people are curious to know the specific and unique features of the phone that makes it different from the iPhone 13.
If reports are to be believed, the Apple company will be launching atleast 4 new models of iPhone under the iPhone 14 series. These will probably include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone Max.
There have been many rumors about the official launch date of the iPhone 14 series. According to some tipsters, the exact launch date of the iPhone 14 series is Tuesday, 13 September 2022. According to a well-know tipster iHacktu ileaks, the pre-booking for the iPhone 14 series will commence from Friday, 16 September 2022 and the device will be released for sale from Friday, 23 September 2022. However, customers should note that these are just assumptions, the official launch date will be announced by the company on its official website (apple.com) and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Following are some of the new leaked features and specs of the new iPhone 14 series:
Better battery performance including super charging capability compared to its predecessors which according to the users have poor battery performance.
As far as the design is concerned, the iPhone 14 will not have any major changes and will be almost same as iPhone 13. However, according to some reports, it is likely that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max might possess a wide-notched display while as the iPhone Pro models will flaunt a pill-shaped design.
The iPhone 14 is expected to have a better camera system compared to its predecessors which according to users do not have a good quality camera functionality. The new and modified camera of the iPhone 14 series will allow the users to click best pictures even under the low-light conditions.
Since the iPhone14 series has not been officially launched yet, so there are no exact details available about the price. However, some reports suggest that the price of the iPhone 14 will be almost same as that of the iPhone 13. But these are just rumors, therefore users should wait untill the official launch.
