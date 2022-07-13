Apple's iPhone14 series 2022: Launch Date, New Leaked Features & Specifications

According to many reports, the Apple company is all set to launch the iPhone 14 series very soon. Although, the company has not released any official teaser about the exact launch date, it is likely that the new Apple iPhone 14 series will be launched in the month of September.

This is however a tentative date, the exact launch date will be confirmed by the company anytime soon. The speculations of the iPhone 14 series launch have been doing rounds on the Internet from quite a long time now and people are curious to know the specific and unique features of the phone that makes it different from the iPhone 13.

If reports are to be believed, the Apple company will be launching atleast 4 new models of iPhone under the iPhone 14 series. These will probably include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone Max.