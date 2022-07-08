Facebook Created a Tool To Access Deleted Messages, Claims Ex-Employee

Brennan Lawson, a former Facebook employee, sued the social media giant's parent company, Meta Platforms, on Tuesday, 6 July, for allegedly terminating his employment over concerns that he raised about an invasive tool that, he claims, allows Facebook to retrieve and access deleted messages.

Lawson, a former US Air Force veteran, was hired in 2018 as a senior risk & response escalations specialist in Community Operation as part of Facebook’s Global Escalation Team. His job was similar to that of a content moderator or screener.

In his lawsuit, Lawson alleged that he came to know of a new protocol in 2018 during an Escalation Team meeting, which would allow them to circumvent Facebook's usual privacy protocols and access deleted messages from the Messenger app.