Twitter Reacts as Emmys 2022 Nominations Snub Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown
'Stranger Things' received 13 nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards
(This article might contain some spoilers from Stranger Things Season 4)
The Primetime Emmy nominations for 2022 have come out, and shows such as Ted Lasso, Squid Game, Succession, and Better Call Saul have received numerous record-breaking number of nominations.
Succession received a whopping 25 nominations, Ted Lasso bagged 20 nominations, followed by Squid Game which got 14 nominations. While most reactions to the nominations have been expected, there is one nomination, rather, the absence of one, that has miffed fans.
Both Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown, who play the characters of Max and Eleven respectively in Stranger Things haven’t received any nomination at all. The show has received 13 nominations overall, and the fact that not a single one of them went to these two lead actors who played such marvelous roles has been a disappointment.
In fact, none of the actors from the show have received a nomination at all. However, netizens have spoke about how Sadie and Millie have carried the show especially this season, which why they deserve a nomination the most.
Here are some reactions:
Stranger Things received widespread acclaim for its fourth season, and a final season will be releasing in 2024.
