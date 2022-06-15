WhatsApp Data Transfer From Android Device to iPhone: Know How It Works

Here's how to transfer WhatsApp data from an Android device to an iPhone.
(Photo: iStock)
WhatsApp has introduced a new update which allows users to transfer their chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages from an Android device to an iOS device. This can be done via Apple's Move to iOS app. Before this update, users had the option to only transfer chats from an iPhone to an Android device. However, it is important to note that the new update has been rolled out in beta form and will take a week to reach all users.
Users should also know that the WhatsApp transfer process only works in the case of new or factory reset iPhones. One should ensure that their device is running on Android 5 or up, and that their iPhone has iOS 15.5.
We have provided a step-by-step guide that people need to follow in order to transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone:
First, open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone, then follow the on-screen prompts.
A code will be shown on your iPhone.
Enter the code correctly on your Android phone and verify.
Click on the option that says "Continue" and keep following the on-screen prompts.
Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.
You can then begin the process by clicking on the Start option on your Android phone.
Then wait for WhatsApp to prepare your data for export.
Once the data preparation is done, you will automatically be signed out from your Android phone.
Tap on the Next option to return to the Move to iOS app.
Again click on Continue to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone.
The Move to iOS app will confirm once the transfer is complete.
Now, you need to install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.
Log in using the same phone number you used on your previous device.
Tap on the Start option so that the process can be completed.
