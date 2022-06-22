iPhone 14 Likely To Be Launched in September, Things We Already Know

iPhone 14 is expected to be launched in September 2022
(Photo Courtesy: Apple)
iPhone 14 launch date is expected to be in September 2022. Ever since the speculations of the Apple iPhone 14 launch have been doing rounds on the internet, people are excited and curious to know the specific and unique features of iPhone 14 that will make it more interesting than the iPhone 13.
This year, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models under iPhone 14 series. These include the iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the iPhone Pro. If reports are to be believed, this year there will be no iPhone 14 Mini. However, Apple has not officially confirmed the discontinuation of the iPhone Mini series.
The iPhone 14 is likely to be launched in the early week of September. According to some reports, the launch date of iPhone 14 might get delayed due to the increasing number of COVID cases in China. However, there is no official confirmation about the postponement of iPhone 14 launch. It is being reported that iPhone 14 will be launched on time in the month of September. The exact date of iPhone 14 launch and official notification regarding the same is yet to be revealed by the Apple.
Since the speculations about iPhone 14 launch has been doing rounds on the internet for quite a long time, there are a lot of things that we already know about the iPhone 14. Some of them are:
The iPhone 14 is expected to have a better camera compared to the other versions of the iPhone series. The iPhone 14 might have a dual rear camera system enabling it to capture the better pictures even in low-light conditions.
When talking about the iPhone series, people always have a complaint about low battery performance. Although the battery issues of iPhones were slightly resolved in the iPhone 13 series, it is expected that iPhone 14 will have a better battery performance compared to the iPhone 13.
iPhone 14 will not have any major changes in terms of design and will be almost same as iPhone 13. However, it is likely that iPhone 14 and Phone 14 Max might have a wide-notched display compared to the iPhone Pro models which are believed to have a pill-shaped design.
iPhone 14 might also come up with an 'Always-on Display' feature. The feature is already available in some Android phones and iPhone watches. Having this feature allows users to check information like weather updates, time, and so on even when the phone is on sleep mode.
The pricing details of the iPhone 14 series have not been officially disclosed yet. Some reports suggest that the iPhone 14 will cost the same as the iPhone 13 but the exact cost of iPhone 14 will be out only when the iPhone 14 series will be officially launched.
