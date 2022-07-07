Apple To Introduce ‘Lockdown Mode’ To Protect Targeted Users From Spyware

Apple has announced that it will be releasing a ‘Lockdown Mode,’ which will allow users who might be targets of specialised spyware attacks, like human rights advocates, journalists, activists, political dissidents, etc, to protect their data.

These security measures come at a relevant time, when spyware like Pegasus, Hermit, and others are being used by governments to track and collect the data of lawyers, activists, opposition leaders, and other persons of interest.

Late last year, Apple sued the NSO Group, the makers of the Pegasus spyware, for having targeted Apple users in the US.