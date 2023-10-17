Apple Diwali Sale 2023 Begins: Offers on iPhone 15, MacBook Air, and iPad Here

Apple has officially announced Diwali sale offers for interested buyers. It is giving huge discounts on iPhone 15, MacBook Air, iPads, and other devices. One should note that the popular company has announced all the offers on its Apple Store. The Apple Diwali Sale 2023 is already live in Apple BKC and Apple Saket retail stores. One can also enjoy the offers via the official website of the company. You should take note of all the latest details.

During the Apple Diwali Sale 2023, buyers can get up to Rs 10,000 cashback discount offer on various Apple products. Apart from this, one can also enjoy huge discounts on iPhone models, MacBook Air, and iPads. Interested buyers who want to get their hands on Apple devices should go through the discounts and offers during Diwali and stay informed.