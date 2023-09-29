Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.1 Beta; Check the Changes & New Features

Recently, Apple organized the Wanderlust event in California and it launched various Apple products like the iPhone 15 series and also released the iOS 17 globally. It was at the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023, on 5 June 2023 when Apple announced that they have started seeding the betas of iOS 17 to developers for testing bugs, glitches, and performance issues. The iOS 17 was finally released on 18 September and it came along with a few features like live voicemail, contact posters, etc.

The Cupertino-based company has seeded the first beta of iOS 17.1 to developers that will give it a few more new features that weren't included in the initial iOS 17. Let's have a look at the new features of iOS 17.1 below.