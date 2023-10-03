Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Start Date: End Date, Offers, Discounts & More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale: Start Date, End date, Benefits, Offers, Discounts, and More.
(Photo: .amazon.in)
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 will start from Sunday, 8 October. However, for Prime Members, the sale will start early on mid-night of 7 October. The e-commerce platform has also announced its kickstarter deals prior to the sale. During this period, users will get the festival prices and amazing discounts on Samsung S23 Ultra, Lava Agni 2, and other products.
In the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, customers will enjoy amazing offers and discounts on various products including mobile phones, electronic gadgets, home appliances, clothing, beauty, footwear, luggage, and more.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 will start from 8 October.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is expected to last for a week.
Here is the list of all discounts and offers that customers can avail during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Kickstarter Deal
30 percent off on all variants of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: The discounted price is Rs 84,999 from the original price of Rs 1,31,999.00.
25 percent off on iQOO Z7s 5G: The discounted price is Rs 16,999 from the original price of Rs 23,999.
17 percent off on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G : The discounted price for basic variant is Rs 74,999 from the original price of Rs 89,999.00.
4 percent off on Samsung Fold and Flip Phones: For Samsung Fold, the discounted price is Rs 99,999 from the original price of Rs 1,02,999.00. For Samsung Flip, the discounted price is Rs 1,64,999 from the original price of Rs 1,69,999.00.
49 percent discount on Motorola Razr 40, the discounted price is Rs 49,999 from the original price of Rs 89,999.
To check all the discounts on mobile phones, click here.
46 percent discount on laptops.
39 percent off on gaming laptops.
Up to 89 percent off on smartwatches.
75 percent off Boat headphones and speakers.
59 percent off on TVs.
67 percent discount on TCL TVs.
56 percent off on Alexa devices.
41 percent off on OnePlus TVs .
34 percent off on Samsung Tab.
To check more details, click here.
