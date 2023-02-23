An Easy Step-By-Step Guide To Integrate ChatGPT With WhatsApp

Are you someone who does not like texting on WhatsApp? Well if Yes, here is a good news for you. According to several reports, OpenAI’s popular chatbot 'ChatGPT' would now type text messages for you once it is integrated with your WhatsApp application.

Users must remember that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based chatbot 'ChatGPT' is not capable of having an inbuilt access to the instant messaging and calling platform 'WhatsApp'. Instead, users will have to leverage GitHub so that the chatbot will respond to the WhatsApp messages on their behalf.