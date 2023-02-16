WhatsApp Rolls Out Photo Quality Feature: Steps To Send Original Quality Images

The instant messaging and calling platform WhatsApp owned by meta never fails to impress its users with its timely and user-friendly updates. From quite a long time users have been suggesting the company to introduce a feature that will retain the original quality, resolution, and clarity of the images while sharing on the platform.

Looks like WhatsApp has finally decided to impress its dedicated users with a new photo quality feature. The photo quality feature by WhatsApp has been designed with an intention to preserve the original quality of the pictures.

Currently, the WhatsApp's 'Photo Quality' feature is underdevelopment and will be soon made available to the beta users.