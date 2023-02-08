What Do We Know About 'Bard' – Google's Response to ChatGPT?

Coming back to Google's Bard, the model is reportedly built on top of the tech company's own language model called LaMDA, that was announced back in 2021 with the intention of making conversations between humans and chatbots smoother.

"We’re releasing it [Bard] initially with our lightweight model version of LaMDA. This much smaller model requires significantly less computing power, enabling us to scale to more users, allowing for more feedback," Pichai explained.

Interestingly, LaMDA is the same chatbot that was said to have "come to life," at least according software engineer Blake Lemoine who had apparently spent some time shooting the breeze with the AI model.

Lemoine's claim was quick to make headlines but it eventually cost him his job at Google.