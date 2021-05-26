OnePlus Accidentally Confirms Nord 2: Check Details

OnePlus Nord 2 was spotted on OnePlus UK website.
Popular smartphone brand OnePlus accidentally confirmed its upcoming smartphone model OnePlus Nord 2.
OnePlus Nord smartphone was launched in July 2020 in India. OnePlus Nord 2 is considered to be its successor.
The company itself confirmed the Nord 2 name on its UK website. It is running a Stadia Premiere Edition promo in United Kingdom, Germany, and France, where it is giving Stadia Premiere Edition for free on purchase of a new OnePlus smartphone.
In the FAQ section of the Stadia Promo Page, the company mentioned the names of the phones, on purchase of which customers will be eligible for the offer. The list also included OnePlus Nord 2. However, it has been edited out now. The name was spotted by Android Police.
The mention on the website confirms that OnePlus Nord 2 will be launched by the company. The launch date, price, and other specifications will be confirmed later.
Recently, tipster Mukul Sharma also revealed that OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G were spotted at Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.
He tweeted, "OnePlus EBBA (EB2101) and OnePlus Denniz (DN2101) receive the Indian BIS certification."
As per a report by Gadgets360, code name EBBA is said to be a successor of OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and OnePlus Denniz is the code name for OnePlus Nord 2.
OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.
(With inputs from Android Police and Gadgets360)
