OnePlus Accidentally Confirms Nord 2: Check Details

Popular smartphone brand OnePlus accidentally confirmed its upcoming smartphone model OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord smartphone was launched in July 2020 in India. OnePlus Nord 2 is considered to be its successor.

The company itself confirmed the Nord 2 name on its UK website. It is running a Stadia Premiere Edition promo in United Kingdom, Germany, and France, where it is giving Stadia Premiere Edition for free on purchase of a new OnePlus smartphone.

In the FAQ section of the Stadia Promo Page, the company mentioned the names of the phones, on purchase of which customers will be eligible for the offer. The list also included OnePlus Nord 2. However, it has been edited out now. The name was spotted by Android Police.

The mention on the website confirms that OnePlus Nord 2 will be launched by the company. The launch date, price, and other specifications will be confirmed later.