OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Nord 2 to Launch in India: Check Details
OnePlus Nord CE 5G & Nord 2 were spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting a launch in India.
Chines tech company OnePlus may launch two of its new smartphones – OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 – soon in India. However, these names are not official, so the devices can be launched with different names.
The two OnePlus smartphones were spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting a launch in India.
Both the phones will be part of OnePlus' popular smartphone series 'Nord'.
The information about BIS certification was revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma. He tweeted, "OnePlus EBBA (EB2101) and OnePlus Denniz (DN2101) receive the Indian BIS certification."
The tweet clarifies that EBBA and Denniz are codenames for model number EB2101 and DN2101 respectively.
As per a report by Gadgets360, code name EBBA is said to be a successor of OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and OnePlus Denniz is the code name for OnePlus Nord 2.
There is no information available about the price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord 2.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications
As per previous leaks, OnePlus Nord 202 series is expected to use MediaTek’s Dimensity processors.
Nord 2 is likely to use MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, reported Business Insider.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is said to be the successor of OnePlus Nord N10 5G, will reportedly sport the same design as Nord N10 5G. It is expected to come with, triple rear camera setup, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C port.
However, no official information has been released by the company and everything mentioned above is based on leaks and rumours.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.