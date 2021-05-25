OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Nord 2 to Launch in India: Check Details

Chines tech company OnePlus may launch two of its new smartphones – OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 – soon in India. However, these names are not official, so the devices can be launched with different names.

The two OnePlus smartphones were spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting a launch in India.

Both the phones will be part of OnePlus' popular smartphone series 'Nord'.

The information about BIS certification was revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma. He tweeted, "OnePlus EBBA (EB2101) and OnePlus Denniz (DN2101) receive the Indian BIS certification."

The tweet clarifies that EBBA and Denniz are codenames for model number EB2101 and DN2101 respectively.