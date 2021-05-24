OnePlus TV Y Series Launched: Check Price, Specifications

OnePlus TV Y series will be available from 26 May on Flipkart.
(Photo: oneplus.in)
Chinese tech company OnePlus on Monday, 24 May, launched its new OnePlus Y series. This is an expansion of the OnePlus TV product line.
The new OnePlus TV Y series (40-inch) will be available on Flipkart from 26 May onwards at an introductory price of Rs 21,999. The introductory price offer will be available till May 31.
The OnePlus TV Y Series (40-inch) offers a wide range of shades, color space mapping, noise reduction, anti-aliasing and dynamic contrast.
The TV has a full-HD resolution of 1920×1080 and is equipped with a screen-to-body ratio of over 93 per cent for a better viewing experience.
It is powered by Android TV 9 and is integrated with Google Assistant in several languages.
The TV sports two 20 W box speakers, which support Dolby Audio.
(With inputs from IANS)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined