OnePlus TV Y Series Launched: Check Price, Specifications

The OnePlus TV Y Series (40-inch) offers a wide range of shades, color space mapping, noise reduction, anti-aliasing and dynamic contrast.

The TV has a full-HD resolution of 1920×1080 and is equipped with a screen-to-body ratio of over 93 per cent for a better viewing experience.

It is powered by Android TV 9 and is integrated with Google Assistant in several languages.

The TV sports two 20 W box speakers, which support Dolby Audio.

