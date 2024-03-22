Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Launched in China: Price, Specs, Design, and Availability Here

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro debut in China: Know the confirmed specifications here.
(Photo Courtesy: Gizbot)
Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro made its debut in China on Thursday, 21 March 2024. It is important to note that the smartphone is equipped with a Leica-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and dual front cameras. The brand-new device is offered in three RAM and storage configurations. It has four standard colour options. Interested buyers across the world must go through the specifications and design of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro if they are waiting to purchase it.
The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro smartphone is the first device to launch with Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, as per the latest details. It is important to note that many other models from competing brands are expected to include this SoC. You can read till the end to know the exact specifications of the smartphone by Xiaomi here.
Let's take a look at the price range, specifications, design, and other details of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro in China. Read till the end to stay updated with the latest announcements by the company about the new device.
The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro price in China begins at CNY 2,999, which is roughly Rs 34,600 in India for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration. The 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 3,299, which is approximately Rs 38,100. The 16GB + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,599, which is roughly Rs 41,500.
The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is offered in Breeze Blue, Soft Mist Pink, Spring Wild Green, and Starry Black options.
The device is also available in three custom, limited-edition colour combinations, which include black and blue, black and pink, and black and white options. According to Xiaomi, these colour combinations are trendy and provide a traditional camera-like feel. The prices for the additional colours are not mentioned online.
The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro flaunts a 6.55-inch 1.5K (2,750 x 1,236 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is backed by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.
The Leica-backed triple rear camera includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a Leica Optics Summilux lens.
The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is supported by a 4,700mAh battery that allows 67W wired fast charging. These are some of the specifications you should know.
