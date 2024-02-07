Xiaomi 14 Series Global Launch Confirmed on 25 February: Expected Specs & Price

The Xiaomi 14 series global launch date has been confirmed by the company recently.
(Photo Courtesy: PhoneArena)
Xiaomi has officially confirmed the debut of the Xiaomi 14 series globally on 25 February. According to the latest official details announced by the company, the Xiaomi 14 series will include the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra devices. One should note that the brand-new Xiaomi series will make its debut a day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) begins in Barcelona. Interested buyers are requested to stay alert and go through the announcements online.
As of now, it is confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 series global debut will be held soon. You must stay alert on the scheduled date, which is 25 February 2024, to know the exact specifications, price, and availability of the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphones. The company revealed the date via its official "X" handle.
Here are some of the details related to the specifications of the Xiaomi 14 series that you should note ahead of the global launch on the scheduled date. Read till the end to stay updated with the announcements and crucial information about the series.
The Xiaomi 14 series made its debut in China earlier, in October 2023. According to the details revealed after the launch in China, all the devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and provide IP68 water and dust resistance.
The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro devices are expected to flaunt similar specifications as their Chinese variants.
The Pro model might be equipped with a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO screen. The Xiaomi 14 base model might flaunt a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED 1.5K (1,200x2,600 pixels) display. The Xiaomi 14 Pro device is expected to be backed by a 4,880mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless and 10W wireless reverse charging.
The global prices of the Xiaomi 14 series, including the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra are not revealed yet.
Stay tuned to know the important details about the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series. Any changes in the launch date will be announced beforehand on the social media handles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)