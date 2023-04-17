Xiaomi 13 Ultra Launch Event on 18 April: Know Expected Specifications and Price

Xiaomi, the popular Chinese smartphone brand has officially announced that it will launch the Xiaomi 13 Ultra at an event that is scheduled to take place on 18 April 2023. It is important to note that the handset will make its debut in China and global markets. Before the launch event takes place, the famous company has already announced that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be equipped with the new Leica lenses. One should take note of the latest announcements.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch teasers have revealed certain information about the upcoming smartphone. Interested buyers should take note of the specifications and then decide if they want to purchase the model. The final details on the features and price will be available after Xiaomi 13 Ultra makes its debut in China and global markets on the mentioned date.