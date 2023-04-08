OnePlus Pad Pre-order Starts on 10 April: Know Offers, Specifications, and Price

OnePlus Pad pre-order date is stated here for interested buyers.
(Photo Credit: Twitter/@gizmochina)
The OnePlus Pad Android tablet's pre-order is set to start in April. The official date of the pre-order seems to be out for interested buyers. As per the latest details available online, the tablet is likely to be available from 10 April onwards.
It is important to note that customers who pre-order the device might get an "amazing" gift. One should stay alert to know the latest details about the OnePlus Pad pre-order. It is important to stay informed and updated.
The promotional image of the OnePlus Pad Android tablet's pre-order seems to be targeted at customers in a few countries. It is important to note that the India-specific details of the OnePlus Pad pre-order are still unclear. The popular company has not revealed any details regarding the price of the OnePlus Pad yet so interested people should be alert.
If OnePlus India reveals a similar offer in the country, customers have to pre-order the OnePlus Pad by paying a "deposit" to win the amazing gift. Interested buyers are advised to click the notify option to get the latest updates on pre-orders, offers, discounts, and availability.
As we have already said, the price of the OnePlus Pad is not disclosed yet. A few leaks online suggest that the tablet is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000. If this is true, then the OnePlus Pad will compete against Xiaomi Pad 5, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, and Lenovo tablets.
The OnePlus Pad sports an 11.6-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The weight is around 552 grams. The Android tablet is present in a single green colour.
The storage options include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the base model and 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for the top model. These are the specification details we have for the readers.
