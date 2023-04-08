OnePlus Pad Pre-order Starts on 10 April: Know Offers, Specifications, and Price

The OnePlus Pad Android tablet's pre-order is set to start in April. The official date of the pre-order seems to be out for interested buyers. As per the latest details available online, the tablet is likely to be available from 10 April onwards.

It is important to note that customers who pre-order the device might get an "amazing" gift. One should stay alert to know the latest details about the OnePlus Pad pre-order. It is important to stay informed and updated.

The promotional image of the OnePlus Pad Android tablet's pre-order seems to be targeted at customers in a few countries. It is important to note that the India-specific details of the OnePlus Pad pre-order are still unclear. The popular company has not revealed any details regarding the price of the OnePlus Pad yet so interested people should be alert.