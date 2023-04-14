OnePlus Nord 3 Coming Soon: Leaked Features, Specs & Price Ahead of Launch

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be launched soon. Although the exact launch date and time has not been announced by the company yet, the smartphone has been seen on several certification websites including BIS, NBTC and TDRA.

Ahead of the official launch, several rumours have been doing the rounds about the features and specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3. Let us read about the leaked features and specs of the upcoming smartphone Nord 3 by OnePlus.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, "OnePlus has begun testing the device in India and in global markets. The launch timeline for the OnePlus Nord 3 is said to take place six to eight weeks from now, Brar added."