Xiaomi Launch Event 2023: Smart TV, Air Purifier; Where To Watch Live Streaming

Xiaomi Launch Event 2023 will be held today on 13 April at 2 pm IST.
Xiaomi is all set to launch an event called 'Smarter Living Event 2023' today on Thursday, 13 April. This Xiaomi launch event will be held to unveil some amazing IoT and home products by the company including Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Roomba-inspired Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i, Xiaomi Grooming kit, and Smart TV X Pro series.
Let us read about the Xiaomi products that will be revealed at the launch event today. Also check out the Xiaomi launch event live streaming details below.
Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series
Smart TV X Pro series is the first product that is anticipated to be launched at the Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023 event. This television series will be the first of its kind that will run on Google TV in India instead of Android TV. The exact features and specs of the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series have not been revealed by the company yet. However, according to the Xiaomi’s official event page, 4K display panel with Dolby Vision IQ certification will be some key features.
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 has been already launched in the global markets. The features and specifications of the Indian version have not been disclosed by the company yet, however, it is likely that they will be no different from the global variant.
Some of the expected features and specs of Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 in India may include:
A 360-degree purifying system.
A boxy design or a round model.
It is a predecessor to the Xiaomi Air Purifier 3 that was launched in 2019.
Low noise feature.
Capability to detect pet hair and pollens.
Deodorisation of rooms.
Wi-Fi and voice control.
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-mop 2i
Since Xiaomi hasn't yet started selling a specific model of this name in any markets, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-mop 2i may be a product that makes its debut in India. As a result, not much is now known about the mop.
According to the company's advertisement, following may be some of the features and specs.
Powerful suction with a capability to remove tiny hair and dirt.
High precision sensors for effective mopping.
An electronically operated water tank.
App control for operation.
Obstacle avoidance feature.
Gyroscope and visually aided navigation for cleaning route planning.
Xiaomi Grooming Kit
The new Xiaomi Grooming Kit may arrive with a a trimmer with many attachments. According to the official teaser, the kit will be chargeable with USB-C cables. The exact details will be unveiled at the launch event today.
Xiaomi Launch Event: When and Where To Watch Smarter Living Event 2023 Live Streaming?
The live streaming of the Xiaomi launch event will be available today at 2 pm IST on the official You Tube channel of the Xiaomi India. Please click here to enjoy the event live.
