Moto G73 5G to be Launched Today: Know Price, Specifications, & Features
Moto G73 5G will be launched today and will be available for sale on Flipkart from 16 March.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Motorola, owned by Lenovo is all set to launch the next smartphone after the Moto G73 5G. The new smartphone will be launched in India today, 10 March 2023. Ahead of the launch, one of the tipsters tweeted a poster of the upcoming Moto G73 5G revealing the price. The new smartphone Moto G73 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 but will be available at a lesser price than that in India. After discounts, it will be priced at Rs 16,999.
The tipster informed that the smartphone will be available on Flipkart from 16 March. The poster also revealed that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. Let's know more about the specifications for the Moto G73 5G.
Moto G73 5G Specifications
The Moto G73 5G has been launched in two colors- Lucent White and Midnight Blue colours in Europe.
It flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole cutout on the front.
It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary camera equipped with a 16MP selfie shooter.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded.
The Moto G73 runs on Android 13 OS and houses 5,000mAh battery with 30W Turbo charging support.
It comes with an IP52 rating and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, including 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C.
The back of the smartphone houses a dual-camera system with a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera lens that can double as a macro camera.
The primary camera sensor will help record Full-HD videos at 60fps and it comes with 2um Ultra-pixel technology that captures more light, giving you better photos at night.
The camera app will feature ultra-Res dual capture, spot colour, night vision, macro vision, portrait, live filter, panorama, AR stickers, Pro Mode (with Long Exposure), smart composition, and auto smile capture.
The front camera details will be known soon. It will help record Full-HD videos at 30fps.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.