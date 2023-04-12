Xiaomi 13 Ultra Launch on 18 April: Check Leaked Price, Specs, and Features Here
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched in China on Tuesday, 18 April 2023.
The tech giant Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of its new upcoming flagship smartphone Xiaomi 13 Ultra. According to the company, the handset will be revealed in China and global markets on 18 April 2023.
As of now, there is no information whether the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched in India or not. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates of Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
In China, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is anticipated to be unveiled along with Xiaomi Pad 6 and other hardware devices at an event.
The leaked price of Xiaomi 13 Ultra along with its features and specifications has been doing rounds on the social media from quite a long time now. Let us read about this in detail below.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Expected Features and Specifications
Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm.
A 6.7-inch quad HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
A 4,900mAh battery with 90W fast charging.
The device is tipped to run on Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 layered on top.
16GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage.
The handset may flaunt Leica-branded camera lenses.
A quad-camera setup including 50 megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor and and three more 50 megapixel sensors. A 32 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. The rear cameras are expected to be enclosed in a circular camera module.
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra might arrive in two color variants including White Ceramic and Black leather finish.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Leaked Price
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has been tipped to be launched in three RAM and storage variants including 8GB RAM and 256GB storage; 12GB RAM and 256GB storage; and 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.
According to the Weibo post, the three variants of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be priced at CNY 6,299 (Rs 75,100), CNY 6,799 (Rs 81,100) and CNY 7,499 (Rs 89,500) respectively.
