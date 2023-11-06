Vivo X100 Series Launch in China on 13 November: Vivo X100 Leaked Specs & Price

Vivo X100 leaked specifications and design details are mentioned here for buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles)
The Vivo X100 series is scheduled to make its debut in China on 13 November 2023. It is one of the most anticipated series and is likely to succeed the Vivo X90 lineup as the brand's leading flagship series in the market. It is important to note that the Vivo X100 series will include three models – Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+. Interested people are excited for the launch to take place because they were waiting for the models.
The company officially confirmed the Vivo X100 series launch date in China. It is important to note that various specifications, features, and expected prices of the smartphones are leaked online ahead of the launch. To know the specific details about the Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+, you must wait for the launch.
Let's take a look at the leaked specifications and price of the Vivo X100 series. You should wait for the company to confirm these details. The specifications are based on the rumours surfacing online.
According to a report, the Vivo X100 is likely to be available in four storage variants which include 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB options. The model is expected to be present in black, blue, orange, and white colour.
The model is also said to be shipped with Android 14-based OriginOS 4, as per the rumours.
The price of the Vivo X100 base model is expected to be CNY 3,999, which is roughly Rs 45,600. However, this is not the exact price because the company has not confirmed anything.
You will get to know the exact price range of the Vivo X100 series after the launch event takes place in China. Till then, you have to wait and take note of the announcements by the company.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)