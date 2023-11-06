Vivo X100 Series Launch in China on 13 November: Vivo X100 Leaked Specs & Price

The Vivo X100 series is scheduled to make its debut in China on 13 November 2023. It is one of the most anticipated series and is likely to succeed the Vivo X90 lineup as the brand's leading flagship series in the market. It is important to note that the Vivo X100 series will include three models – Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+. Interested people are excited for the launch to take place because they were waiting for the models.

The company officially confirmed the Vivo X100 series launch date in China. It is important to note that various specifications, features, and expected prices of the smartphones are leaked online ahead of the launch. To know the specific details about the Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X100 Pro+, you must wait for the launch.