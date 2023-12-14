Vivo S18 Series to Launch in China on 14 December 2023: Expected Specs & Design

The Vivo S18 series is set to make its debut in China today, Thursday, 14 December 2023. According to the latest official details, the Vivo S18 series will become the successor to the Vivo S17 lineup. The upcoming series will include the base Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro, and the Vivo S18e models. The company has officially confirmed the launch date and teased some specifications of the smartphones. Interested buyers should go through the latest details available online.

The Vivo S18 series will launch on Thursday and buyers are excited to know the latest details. The company also announced that the Vivo TWS 3e earbuds will also make their debut at the same event. You must read till the end to know the design, specifications, and expected price range of the Vivo S18 series. We have the details.