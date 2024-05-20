Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G Launched in India: Specs & Price Range

The Tecno Camon 30 5G series, including the Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G, was officially launched in India. The latest smartphones from the company are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chips. They operate on HiOS 14 based on Android 14 out-of-the-box. It is important to note that the Premier model flaunts three 50-megapixel rear cameras. Both the handsets sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Interested buyers must note the important details about the brand-new handsets.

All the details about the Tecno Camon 30 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G are stated online. Interested buyers in India should know the prices and specifications before they purchase the models. It is important to note that both smartphones in the Camon 30 series pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 70W wired charging. Buyers should remember the key specifications.