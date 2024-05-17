Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Launched in India: Specifications, Prices, & Bank Offers

Motorola has officially launched a new smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, in India. The company has offered us impressive smartphones over the years. Now, the brand new Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has made its debut in the country and the prices are revealed. Interested buyers must take a look at the specifications, prices, and deals announced by the company before purchasing the smartphone. It is important to check the latest announcements and know the key details about the Edge 50 Fusion handset.

The price of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion smartphone effectively begins from Rs 20,999. It is important to note that several details about the smartphone were already revealed before the launch. Now, interested buyers can check all the specifications and features of the new handset. One must go through the official announcements by the company available online.