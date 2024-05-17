Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Launched in India: Specifications, Prices, & Bank Offers

Motorola has officially launched a new smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, in India. The company has offered us impressive smartphones over the years. Now, the brand new Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has made its debut in the country and the prices are revealed. Interested buyers must take a look at the specifications, prices, and deals announced by the company before purchasing the smartphone. It is important to check the latest announcements and know the key details about the Edge 50 Fusion handset.
The price of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion smartphone effectively begins from Rs 20,999. It is important to note that several details about the smartphone were already revealed before the launch. Now, interested buyers can check all the specifications and features of the new handset. One must go through the official announcements by the company available online.
Here are all the latest details about the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion smartphone such as the specifications, price range, and features. Read till the end to know the key details about the new handset.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Launched in India: Specifications
According to the latest official details, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion operates on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and sports a sleek design. The smartphone has a slim 7.9mm profile and weighs only 175g.
The brand-new handset flaunts a dual rear camera setup housed within an integrated camera housing. This showcases Motorola's signature Endless Edge Design. Users can select between two finishes for the back panel, including vegan leather or PMMA.
When we talk about the display, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch Full HD 3D curved pOLED display. The phone has a high refresh rate of 144Hz and 1,600 nits peak brightness.
Buyers can expect immersive visuals with vibrant colours. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone sports a 50-megapixel Sony-Lytia 700C primary sensor with OIS support and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone also features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and video calls.
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Availability and Prices in India
The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is offered in three colour options, including Marshmallow Blue vegan leather finish, Hot Pink in vegan suede finish and Forest Blue in PMMA (acrylic glass) finish.
The handset will be up for sale from 22 May, at noon. You can buy it from Flipkart, Motorola's website and leading retail stores. The 8GB+128GB variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is priced at Rs 22,999.
You can purchase the phone at Rs 20,999 as there is a bank offer of Rs 2,000 for purchases made via ICICI Bank credit card.
You can also get a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus for any old phone if you purchase the handset via Flipkart. The 12GB+256GB variant costs Rs 24,999 but you can purchase it for Rs 22,999 if you use the special offers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)