Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4: Launched Officially: Features and Specs Here

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are now officially available in the markets. Check what is new.
(Photo Courtesy: news.samsung.com)
Samsung has officially launched the new fourth-generation foldable devices – Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 – in a global launch event in South Korea on 10 August 2022. Besides the foldable handsets, the company also launched Galaxy Watch 5 series and TWS earbuds (Buds 2 Pro), which are now official.
Samsung introduced the foldable device line-up in markets from 2019 and with these new customisable and upgraded foldable phones, it is likely that the company will dominate the smartphone market further. According to a report by Counterpoint Research, with the introduction of new and upgraded versions of foldable handsets, Samsung might be able to cover 80% of the foldable smartphone market. Let's find out what is new in these foldable smartphones – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Following are the features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4:
Design: Streamlined, sleek, light, and made up of fibre compared to its predecessors.
Display: Upgraded 7.6-inch display (both internal & external) with a refresh rate of 1 Hz to 120 Hz, earlier it was 10 Hz to 120 Hz.
Processor: The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor owing to its improved performance in comparison to the previous version that has Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Camera: 50MP wide lens, 30X Space Zoom Lens and 3X optical zoom. Modified and upgraded UDC (under display camera).
Operating System(OS): Samsung Z fold is equipped with Android 12L. It is the first device to own this Os. The Android 12 L operating system is created by Google and offers a large-screen experience to the users.
Design: Streamlined, sleek, light, and made up of fibre compared to its predecessors. Slim hinges and straight edges also add to the classy look of the phone.
Display: Upgraded display (both internal & external) with a refresh rate of 1 Hz to 120 Hz, earlier it was 10 to 120 Hz. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.
Processor: Both the foldable handsets are equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor owing to their improved performance in comparison to the old versions that have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors.
Camera: FlexCam, which can be partly folded while taking up pictures or videos. According to the company, the FlexCam is optimised to meet the requirements of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The camera also has an upgraded quick shot feature that enables users to click high-quality selfies with the main camera.
Battery: 3700 mAh with fast charging capability along with a 25W fast charger. The device has a capacity to get 50% charged within a duration of 30 minutes.
