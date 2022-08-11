Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4: Launched Officially: Features and Specs Here

Following are the features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4:

Design: Streamlined, sleek, light, and made up of fibre compared to its predecessors.

Display: Upgraded 7.6-inch display (both internal & external) with a refresh rate of 1 Hz to 120 Hz, earlier it was 10 Hz to 120 Hz.

Processor: The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor owing to its improved performance in comparison to the previous version that has Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Camera: 50MP wide lens, 30X Space Zoom Lens and 3X optical zoom. Modified and upgraded UDC (under display camera).

Operating System(OS): Samsung Z fold is equipped with Android 12L. It is the first device to own this Os. The Android 12 L operating system is created by Google and offers a large-screen experience to the users.