Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2022, 10 August: Folding & Flip Phones, and More

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series: In Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event 2022 that is scheduled on 10 August, the company will unveil a new Galaxy Watch 5 series. The watch will be a successor to the already available Galaxy Watch 4.

Users must know that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was the first watch of the company launched in collaboration with Google. The Galaxy Watch 5 is likely to come up with some advanced and modified features and specifications including wireless charging and long battery life with supercharging feature.

Besides, there are speculations that the company might introduce the pro watch series to the Galaxy watch lineup. So, users might witness the launch of two new watches – Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.