Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Launch Date, Time, Booking, and Specification Details

Samsung is getting ready to unveil its latest Galaxy S series phones on 1 February 2023. The South Korean company has set a launch event at 11:30 pm on Wednesday, 1 February, where it is planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The upcoming series that is scheduled to make its debut soon will include three models – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Interested buyers must take note of the launch date and time.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch event is officially confirmed by the company. Interested buyers will get to know more about the specifications and prices of the smartphones after the launch takes place on the scheduled date which is 1 February. People are extremely excited to know about the upcoming smartphone models that are set to launch soon.