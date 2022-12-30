Samsung Galaxy F04 Likely to Launch in India Soon: Know Expected Price & Specs

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy F04 in 2023, in India, according to the latest reports. A new leak suggests that this entry-level smartphone is likely to arrive as early as next week in India for interested buyers. Buyers in the country are excited to know more about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F04 before the launch takes place. It is important to note that the exact launch date has not been announced yet by the company.

The Samsung Galaxy F04 is likely to feature two image sensors on the back along with an LED flash. The South Korean tech giant has not officially released any information regarding the upcoming Galaxy F04. To know more about the smartphone model that is scheduled to launch soon in the country, you have to keep an eye on the latest announcements.