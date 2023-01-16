Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Date, Time, Deals and Discount Details Here
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: The sale officially started on Sunday, 15 January 2023, for everyone.
India is gearing up to celebrate its 74th Republic Day grandly. To make the occasion more special, the famous e-commerce giant, Amazon has formally announced the Great Republic Day Sale 2023. It is essential to know that buyers wait for these sales to take place so they can invest in their favourite products. As per the latest details available as of now, the much-awaited Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 has been preponed. It has officially begun on 15 January 2023.
Earlier, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 was scheduled to begin on 17 January 2023. However, now the dates have been preponed so buyers can take advantage of the deals and discounts on different items. Everyone should note that the Great Republic Day Sale has formally started on 15 January so they should be prepared for it.
Here are all the latest details on the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 that you must note if you are interested to buy products during the sale. Various items are available at discounted rates so you must take note of the details.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Dates and Timings
Amazon Prime members are given 24-hour early access and the sale was live for them from 14 January 2023. For all the non-Prime members, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 has started at 12 am on Sunday, 15 January.
As per the latest details, the sale will go on till 20 January, 11:59 pm. People must take note of the sale dates and timings to take advantage of the discounts.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Deals and Discounts
The e-commerce platform, Amazon is offering great discounts on various products like home appliances, laptops, smartphones, TV, etc.
Shoppers can also avail of no-cost EMI, EMI on debit cards, etc, during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023.
According to the details available as of now, Amazon is providing up to 65 percent discount on TVs and up to 45 percent discount on mobile phones and accessories.
The price of the iPhone 13 is down to Rs 59,999 from Rs 65,900 during the Great Republic Day Sale 2023. Buyers can also get an additional up to Rs 18,000 off in exchange for their previous phones.
One can get up to 73 percent off on BoAt headphones, and up to 78 percent off on OnePlus headsets, Samsung headsets, etc. It is important to know these details as the sale is live.
