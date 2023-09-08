Oppo A2 Pro may be launched on 15 September. Features, Specs, Price, and More.

According to a tipster and leaker Digital Chat Station, a new Oppo phone has been listed on TENAA and it is expected to be Oppo A2 Pro. The Oppo A2 Pro may be launched in China as early as 15 September 2023, suggested the tipster.

The Oppo A2 Pro will hit the markets as a successor to the Oppo A1 Pro handset, that arrived in China previous year. As per online leaks, the Oppo A2 Pro has been certified by TENAA in the month of July, and will be unveiled with curved screen, single punch hole selfie camera, and a circular camera island with three rear cameras.

Let us read about the expected features, specifications, and pricing details of the Oppo A2 Pro.