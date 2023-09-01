iQOO Z7 Pro Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications, and Availability Here

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G specifications and price range are mentioned here for the readers.
(Photo Courtesy: MySmartPrice)
The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G has officially made its debut in India on 31 August 2023. Interested people in the country are excited to know its specifications, price range, and design. The company has announced all the important details such as the key features and the price of the iQOO Z7 Pro for interested buyers. The brand-new 5G smartphone will be competing with models like the OnePlus Nord CE 3 and more. You must know the important announcements.
As per the latest details, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is equipped with a massive display and is supported by a powerful MediaTek SoC. It is important to note that the iQOO Z7 Pro has an interesting design with a unique Blue Lagoon paint job. You must know all the features and specifications if you are planning to buy the model.
People can go through the price, specifications, and design of the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, which was launched recently here. Read till the end if you want to know all the details about the new smartphone.
One should note that the price of the 256GB model is Rs 24,999 and the launch offer is Rs 22,999 for the buyers. The launch offers will be available for a limited period so you should grab your device soon.
The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will be available for sale from 5 September, via Flipkart. You will have to select from two options – Blue Lagoon and Graphite Matte.
The iQOO Z7 Pro is equipped with a massive 6.74-inch screen. It is supported by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and it is backed by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. It also features a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W charging speed. These are all the specifications we know.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)