iQOO Z7 Pro Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications, and Availability Here

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G has officially made its debut in India on 31 August 2023. Interested people in the country are excited to know its specifications, price range, and design. The company has announced all the important details such as the key features and the price of the iQOO Z7 Pro for interested buyers. The brand-new 5G smartphone will be competing with models like the OnePlus Nord CE 3 and more. You must know the important announcements.

As per the latest details, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is equipped with a massive display and is supported by a powerful MediaTek SoC. It is important to note that the iQOO Z7 Pro has an interesting design with a unique Blue Lagoon paint job. You must know all the features and specifications if you are planning to buy the model.