Samsung Galaxy M04 Spotted on Geekbench: Expected Specifications; Launch Soon

The Samsung Galaxy M04 has been officially spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The Geekbench listing has revealed a few of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M04. The upcoming smartphone from Samsung has been spotted on Geekbench, with the model number SM-M045F. The listing also indicates that the smartphone from Samsung will be equipped with Android 12, an octa-core SoC and 3GB of RAM. The specifications that have been revealed for the Samsung Galaxy M04 are based on the listing.

Samsung has not revealed any information on the price or specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M04. The smartphone from Samsung that was recently spotted listed on the Geekbench with model number SM-M045F is allegedly assumed to be the Galaxy M04. These are not confirmed information so one needs to wait for the company to make announcements.