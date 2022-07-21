Google Pixel Buds Pro to be Launched in India; Pre-orders Start 21 July

Pixel Buds Pro may come with custom-designed hardware and smart sensors and algorithms to allow them to automatically adjust both the fit and sound output. They will offer active noise cancellation and a transparency mode to be aware of your surroundings. It has a few similar features to the original pixel buds like fast Pair and Volume EQ.

The Pixel Buds Pro can also switch between commonly used Android devices like the Air pods pro without getting deep into the Bluetooth settings. It will also offer spatial audio head tracking later in the year. It shall also offer hands-free Google Assistant and Bluetooth multipoint support. The buds are IPX4 rated and the charging case is only IPX2, though.

The Pixel Buds Pro is rated to deliver up to seven hours of playback with ANC on while turning it off, and can stretch it by another four hours. Wireless charging is also available.