OnePlus 10 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Debut in India: Check Features
OnePlus 10 Pro might launch in India and globally towards the end of March 2022.
OnePlus 10 Professional has emerged on benchmark website Geekbench and digital camera app Camera FV-5 ahead of its launch in India and markets across the globe.
The brand new OnePlus flagship has also been reportedly listed on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Council Committee (NBTC).
Initially, the OnePlus 10 Professional was launched in China in the month of January as a successor to the OnePlus 9 Professional and the company's latest top-end model.
It is to be noted that this brand new smartphone comes with features such as a 120Hz AMOLED show and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
As noted by MySmartPrice, Geekbench has listed OnePlus 10 Professional with the mannequin number NE2213.
The listing also shows that the smartphone has 12 GB of RAM and is powered by an octa-core SoC.
Geekbench states that the OnePlus smartphone has acquired a single-core rating of 1,209 and a multi-core score of 3,351.
One should also note that the actual performance of the smartphone may vary as the listed ratings might just be of a prototype.
The Digital camera FV-5 database has also included the same OnePlus smartphone that is speculated as the OnePlus 10 Professional.
This is not the very first time that we are witnessing the OnePlus 10 Pro in online listings.
Soon after its launch in China, the OnePlus flagship was noticed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) certification websites.
OnePlus confirmed that it has plans of launching the OnePlus 10 Pro in India and other global markets in March.
It is being speculated that the launch could take place in the second last week of March 2022.
OnePlus 10 Pro Features
According to the details from China, the brand new OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone operates on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. OnePlus 10 Pro is also paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
OnePlus 10 Pro is also equipped with a triple rear camera that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter.
This smartphone is also equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.
To know more about the specifications and price of the OnePlus 10 Pro, one needs to wait for its launch in India.
