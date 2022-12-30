Samsung Galaxy F04 Likely to Launch in India Soon: Know Expected Price & Specs

Samsung Galaxy F04 is expected to launch soon in India for buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: 91Mobiles)
Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy F04 in 2023, in India, according to the latest reports. A new leak suggests that this entry-level smartphone is likely to arrive as early as next week in India for interested buyers. Buyers in the country are excited to know more about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F04 before the launch takes place. It is important to note that the exact launch date has not been announced yet by the company.
The Samsung Galaxy F04 is likely to feature two image sensors on the back along with an LED flash. The South Korean tech giant has not officially released any information regarding the upcoming Galaxy F04. To know more about the smartphone model that is scheduled to launch soon in the country, you have to keep an eye on the latest announcements.
Here are a few details on the specifications and expected price of the Samsung Galaxy F04 in India that you should know before the official launch date is announced by the tech giant for everyone.
According to the details available online, the Samsung Galaxy F04 might launch in the first week of January 2023. The smartphone could go on sale in India via Flipkart for under Rs 8000.
The tech giant company has not revealed anything regarding the launch date or the price of the smartphone in India.
Buyers should keep an eye on the latest announcements to know the exact launch date in the country.
The Samsung Galaxy F04 is expected to offer up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy F04 is also likely to use a mix of physical and virtual memory, as per the latest details.
More details on the official launch event will be available soon for buyers in India. You have to stay alert while the announcements are made by the company.