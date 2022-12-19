Samsung Galaxy M04 Sale Starts in India: Price, Specifications, and Offers Here

Samsung Galaxy M04 is now available for sale in India. You can purchase it through the Samsung India website and Amazon in the country. The smartphone model is available in two colour options which include Shadow Blue and Sea Glass Green. The new entry-level handset made its debut in the country last week. It is equipped with a waterdrop-style notch display, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. You can purchase the smartphone now.

The Galaxy M04 is quite popular in India. It is supported by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The available RAM can be expanded up to 8GB. The Galaxy M04 is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery. These are all the features of the brand-new smartphone that is launched in the country recently.