Redmi K60 Series to Launch Before the End of 2022: Know Details and Specs Here

The Redmi K60 series launch date has not been officially announced yet.
(Photo Courtesy: Smartprix)
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to launch the K60 series before the end of 2022. The Redmi K60 series is the successor to the Redmi K50 lineup and it has been subjected to several leaks ahead of its launch in China. Now, it is expected that the Redmi K60 series will launch before 2022 ends. Earlier, it was said that the K60 series would launch in January 2023. To know the official release date of the series one has to stay alert.
The Redmi K60 series will include the Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro, and the Redmi K60E. Even though the popular smartphone company has not released a launch date, a post on Weibo suggests that the Redmi K60 series is gearing up to debut in China in late December. Keep an eye on the announcements.
One must know the specifications and other details regarding the Redmi K60 series before the launch takes place. People are excited to know the details about Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro, and the Redmi K60E.
Several leaks have provided information about the Redmi K60 series and people have some knowledge about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone models.
The Redmi K60E was spotted on Geekbench later and it was seen that the smartphone model is equipped with a Snapdragon 870 SoC. One has to wait for the official announcements to be made regarding this.
The Redmi K60 in vanilla option is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. These are the specifications we know based on the rumours surfacing online.
To know more about the features, you'll have to wait for the company to officially launch the brand-new models.
The launch date and time of the Redmi K60 series are likely to be announced soon by the company for interested buyers.
